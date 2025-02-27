Lindsey feels he still has the backing of the MK Dons dressing room

Scott Lindsey | Jane Russell

The MK Dons head coach addressed rumours of rifts in the squad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Lindsey insists he has the full backing of the MK Dons dressing room amidst their poor run of form.

The head coach has overseen a poor three-month spell at Stadium MK, winning just twice in 15 games - a run which has seen the side drop from third to 17th in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With some particularly poor performances coming during that spell, some quarters suggested the players were not fully behind Lindsey, something the head coach immediately shot down.

When asked whether he still had the backing of the dressing room, he said: “Speak to them! I'm always going to say definitely, but ask any of them in the dressing room and I'll know what the answer is.”

He continued: “I understand everyone's frustration, I'm more frustrated than anyone. Sometimes it becomes more of a mental block than anything - nothing to do with tactics, nothing to do with the attitude of the players, just a mental block.

“It has been mentally over the last few months because we all know how good this group of players can be. I see how we train every day, and how we behave every day, how hard the players train every day. I'm disappointed that they aren't getting what they probably deserve, but that's football, we cannot get too down about that, we have to move forwards with a positive mindset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're desperately working to change that and I firmly believe we win one, I think we'll go on to win many.”

Despite the rut Dons find themselves in, Lindsey said the start to his tenure at former club Crawley Town was much harder to navigate.

He said: “It's not the toughest. I went in at Crawley who were third from bottom, and things were a lot worse than this. The culture and atmosphere was probably 20 times worse than this.

“This is a breeze. We've got good players here who are completely on board. We're nowhere near how it was at Crawley.”