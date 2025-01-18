Lindsey furious with Dons' lacklustre second-half showing in defeat to Walsall

Scott Lindsey | Jane Russell

MK Dons head coach Scott Lindsey gave his reaction after his side’s 4-2 defeat to League Two leaders Walsall

Scott Lindsey was stunned at MK Dons dismal start to the second-half as they conceded after just 26 seconds of the second-half to go behind in the 4-2 defeat to Walsall on Saturday.

Having led through Scott Hogan’s strike after 14 minutes, Dons gave the league leaders a way back in with one of two gifts of goals when Tom McGill dropped the ball to David Okagbue to score on 32 minutes. But when no-one stopped Connor Barrett’s cross for Liam Gordon’s goal barely had fans returned to their seats for the second-half, the wheels fell off.

Still in the game in the first-half, Dons barely got going after the restart, with Harry Williams netting Walsall’s third on 66 minutes before a ‘kamikaze’ moment at the back gifted Albert Adomah the fourth. Kane Thompson-Sommers’ second goal of the season late on was mere consolation.

Speaking afterwards, Lindsey fumed at his side’s second-half performance, particularly at the start of the half when the game got away from them.

“At the start of the second-half... we just don't start,” he said. “They kicked off, played down our left, we don't defend the cross, we're too passive, we're not set to defend and we're behind after 30 seconds. I don't understand how you don't stop a cross after 30 seconds. I don't understand it.

“Then we can't defend a long throw, can't defend the second ball, it comes off another player and we don't defend that, they get through and we don't defend that, they had three or four touches in the box before they score.

“The fourth was kamikazee, I don't know what they were doing. I haven't coached that. It was another mistake.

“We cannot defend the box that poorly against anybody, and we can't be gifting goals like we did. The first and fourth were gifts.

“When you concede 30 seconds into the half, Walsall stepped forwards and we didn't play. They are league leaders for a reason, they're very strong, aggressive, but we were the better in the first-half. We've got to have more character and belief.”

For Dons, it was the fifth defeat in seven, a run which has seen them pick up just four points from a possible 21, as they remain 12th but now an ominous 24 behind the Saddlers.

Lindsey added: “We're always disappointed to lose, whether we're in the lead at the start or not, and regardless of who we play.

“You cannot come to the league leaders and only perform for half a game. You won't get anything from a game if you do that. You've got tot scrap, battle, press, run, tackle, head and land on seconds.”