Lindsey has had to teach possession-based MK Dons to play without the ball

Scott Lindsey has noticed one big difference since he took over at MK Dons in September

Two months is a long time in football and Scott Lindsey feels he has seen a lot change since he took over at MK Dons.

With six wins, two draws and one defeat in the league since the former Crawley boss took up the reins in September, Dons have climbed back into the promotion conversation again.

Despite dropping to sixth spot as a result of other games going ahead while their match with Fleetwood was postponed on Saturday, Lindsey’s side look a much different entity to the one which he inherited two months ago.

While still mentally fragile at times, and capable of defensive lapses particularly early on in games, Lindsey’s ways have become gradually more evident to supporters watching on compared to the Mike Williamson style taken up a year earlier. Faster on the ball, more purposeful and - something which not many Dons teams down the years have been capable of doing - willing to switch things around when they are struggling to break a side down, Lindsey’s ideals are bedding in.

But there is still more to work on though, according to the head coach, who has particularly focused on an area where he felt Williamson’s team was too easy to exploit - when they do not have the ball.

“Off the ball, they've improved,” said Lindsey when asked where his side have made the biggest step since he took over. “It was clear to see before they could have possession all game, but off the ball, I've given them something else to think about. How we press, how we defend, and I think all the metrics have improved.

“Our attitudes have improved too, and looking at the way we came back from 2-0 down against Cheltenham, you can only do that if the hunger is there. I wasn't happy with that performance but that's me being a grumpy old man! I always want more.

“The players have been outstanding, they've taken a lot on, they're getting used to the way I'm asking them to train, and they're working extremely hard to get up to scratch.”