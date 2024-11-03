Lindsey hits back at fan criticism after AFC Wimbledon defeat

The head coach was not happy with what he heard after the defeat to AFC Wimbledon

Scott Lindsey told MK Dons supporters to aim their anger and frustration at him after the 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK on Sunday.

Exiting the FA Cup with a whimper was compounded by a third straight defeat to their biggest rivals, with goals either side of the break from Matt Stevens and Omar Bugiel handing AFC Wimbledon their first win at MK1 in more than ten years.

After a disappointing performance though, some fans sang “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” at the side, who had won three in a row prior to kick-off, something which head coach Lindsey did not take kindly to afterwards.

“It's my fault,” said Lindsey. “I feel there's a lack of connection at the moment at the club. I want the fans to come for me. I don't want to hear the fans singing 'you're not fit to wear the shirt' because they are. They've just won three games in a row.

“We've won five of the last ten games, so they are. Don't sing it at the players. Come for me. We will get it right, we just need to get it connected. We can only get to where we want to if we're connected.

“Of course we're disappointed because they're our biggest rivals, I get it. No-one feels the sickness of that more than me and the players right now. I apologise for the performance, I have to carry the can for it, but don't get on their backs. We weren't great today, we know that, but the boys have been fantastic since I got here.

“I didn't like what I heard at the end, and I don't think it's right. The fans have been great since I got here, but we have to stick together. Come for me, no problem.”

Asked whether the anger could be based on Dons’ string of defeats to their rivals, Lindsey continued: “Probably, I can't comment on it because I wasn't here, but maybe. I know how much it means to the players in there, they're gutted.

“But let's lose together. It's my job to connect it and I will.”