Lindsey is keen to make a connection with travelling Dons fans at Bromley

Scott Lindsey has two away games to start life in the MK Dons dugout

It will be a sold-out away end at Hayes Lane on Saturday to welcome Scott Lindsey to his first game in charge of MK Dons.

The 500-strong travelling support will be on hand to see the new head coach’s debut in the Dons dugout after he joined the club on Wednesday night.

While there will be another away game on Tuesday night when Dons head to Harrogate before his Stadium MK bow next Saturday against Tranmere Rovers, Lindsey said he is eager to get to meet some of the supporters from MK1 and begin to build a relationship with with.

“I'm really excited to see them,” said Lindsey. “It's important to build a connection with the fans, it's something I did with my last club.

“There will be times when we lose games, and the fans won't be happy with me, but that's normal because it's football. But I'll always be happy with them.

“I know how difficult it is driving up and down the country to watch your team, spending the money. Food shopping is a lot, you've got bills to pay, so for these people to travel up and down the country to spend their hard-earned cash to watch the team play, it's important we respect that, and I do.

“I want to build that connection with them, and I'm looking forward to walking out and seeing them tomorrow.”