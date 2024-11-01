Lindsey is keen to ramp up the emotions ahead of FA Cup derby clash

Emotions will play a big part in the game on Sunday between the rivals

Scott Lindsey will not be downplaying the rivalry between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon ahead of this Sunday’s FA Cup clash between the sides - something which he suggested has been done in the past.

Dons have been on the wrong side of the score line in each of the last two games between the sides - both at Plough Lane - but AFC Wimbledon have not won in Milton Keynes for more than a decade.

Lindsey will be getting his first taste of the rivalry on Sunday, but is eager to use the emotion of the clash as a way of motivating his players, hinting that previous regimes had attempted to take the emotion out of the game.

“In the past, people at the club have probably played it down,” he said. “Whether that's right or wrong we'll see - but I won't be doing that. I'll be playing it up, if anything. We need to feel what it means, and we've got to go out there with that.

“The group need it, a bit of added spice. I want to see our character, I know it's there but it's important to see it.

“It's a great game for us. We've won our last three, we're playing well, it's an exciting time.”

It is a sentiment echoed by winger Joe Tomlinson too, who will be going into his fourth clash against AFC Wimbledon.

He said: “We're bigging it up. There's no shying away from it, we all know how big it is. We know how well we'll have to play for the club and for the fans.

“I've played a few of these games now, and we're looking to do what we did in the last game here. We know how big it is for the fans, for the club and for the players now too.

“The fans are hurt, we know that, so we have to go out there and put in a good performance and get into the next round.”