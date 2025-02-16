Lindsey is not willing to down tools on MK Dons' season

MK Dons | Jane Russell

The MK Dons head coach is not willing to write off the season yet

Scott Lindsey said he will not be giving up on this season lightly despite dropping to 16th place in League Two on Saturday.

The 1-1 draw with Tranmere Rovers means MK Dons have picked up just nine points from a possible 51 in the last three months, a dismal run which has seen them drop ten points adrift of the play-off race.

While they avoided defeat to Nigel Adkins’ side, who are in a similarly dank spell, the Dons head coach cut a dejected form after the game.

When asked how to get out of the rut the club is firmly in though, he said: “I've got to work really hard now to pick the right team, to get the tactics right and go again.

“You can't get out of any situation without working hard. We've got to stick together, stay focused and keep ploughing on because it's easy to down tools but that will never be the case with us.

“We are in a transitional period as a club, people need to realise that. We've had a massive turnover of players and we're miles off being the finished article.

“We need to stick together and stay focused on what we feel we can achieve between now and the end of the season.”