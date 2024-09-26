Lindsey is ready to make new memories at Stadium MK after play-off romp
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
"Sorry about that!" joked new MK Dons head coach Scott Lindsey when he spoke about last season's emphatic play-off semi-final victory for Crawley Town.
Having brushed Dons aside 3-0 in the first leg in Sussex, Lindsey's Reds made absolutely sure with a devastating 5-1 win at Stadium MK a few nights later to secure the most emphatic play-off win in history, booking a spot at Wembley where they would go on to secure promotion.
His appointment, for those unfamiliar with his wider work at Crawley and previously at Swindon, will be music to Dons' fans' ears for those two games alone. Now sitting in the opposite dugout though, Lindsey hopes he can replicate his fond memories of that night in May but for the team in white instead.
"Everything fell perfectly for us in those two games. Everything just happened for us. We played like that every week, but we didn't come away with that scoreline every week. Sometimes games don't go that smoothly for you, things happen. It's fine margins between putting the ball in the net and not.
"We tried to play like that most of the season, but it all came together in those games. I've got fond memories of this stadium for those reasons, but it's the past now. This is the present and future.
"I want to feel good about this stadium for a different reason now. I want to celebrate games like that with the MK fans now. I want to enjoy and embrace them.
"I built a good relationship with the Crawley fans, and I want to get a connection with the fans here."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.