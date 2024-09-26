Lindsey is ready to make new memories at Stadium MK after play-off romp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stadium MK hold special memories for Scott Lindsey

"Sorry about that!" joked new MK Dons head coach Scott Lindsey when he spoke about last season's emphatic play-off semi-final victory for Crawley Town.

Having brushed Dons aside 3-0 in the first leg in Sussex, Lindsey's Reds made absolutely sure with a devastating 5-1 win at Stadium MK a few nights later to secure the most emphatic play-off win in history, booking a spot at Wembley where they would go on to secure promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His appointment, for those unfamiliar with his wider work at Crawley and previously at Swindon, will be music to Dons' fans' ears for those two games alone. Now sitting in the opposite dugout though, Lindsey hopes he can replicate his fond memories of that night in May but for the team in white instead.

"Everything fell perfectly for us in those two games. Everything just happened for us. We played like that every week, but we didn't come away with that scoreline every week. Sometimes games don't go that smoothly for you, things happen. It's fine margins between putting the ball in the net and not.

"We tried to play like that most of the season, but it all came together in those games. I've got fond memories of this stadium for those reasons, but it's the past now. This is the present and future.

"I want to feel good about this stadium for a different reason now. I want to celebrate games like that with the MK fans now. I want to enjoy and embrace them.

"I built a good relationship with the Crawley fans, and I want to get a connection with the fans here."