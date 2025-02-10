Lindsey is trying to curb his enthusiasm on the MK Dons touchlines

The MK Dons boss spoke ahead of their trip to take on Barrow tomorrow night

Head coach Scott Lindsey said he is trying to curb his emotions on the touchline to stop his frustrations creeping into his players’ mindset at the moment.

The MK Dons boss is not shy when it comes to showing his feelings during games, but it has landed him in hot water on a few occasions since taking over at Stadium MK, picking up a handful of yellow cards thus far, even serving a touchline ban.

Whether it be venting at the fourth official or indeed the on-field referee, or even his own players for their actions on the field, Lindsey said he is learning to try to contain his emotions for the greater good at the moment, feeling his own negativity in the dugout is beginning to creep into the psyche of the players across the white line.

“I've got a lot to learn still,” he said. “Sometimes I feel anxious as a manager, and sometimes my energy from the sidelines spills over onto the pitch, and it's important the players still feel a calmness. I feel frustrations at referees which I shouldn't, I should concentrate on us. Let's hope we all learn from our mistakes.”

After the disappointment of losing to Bromley at the weekend, Lindsey said his side were trying too hard to create chances when sometimes shooting was the right idea. Though the defeat was their eighth in 12 games, dropping them to 14th in League Two, Lindsey believes there were elements of the performance at Stadium MK he was pleased with, and if his side keep piecing together performances, things will turn.

He said: “We're millimetres away from being what we want to be. We have to keep chasing performances, because results are a byproduct of that. If we keep performing, trusting the process, results will follow for sure and we have to keep believing in that. We've got to stay together.

“We didn't ask enough questions. We need to concentrate and create more chances, be faster bringing the ball out and be tighter at the top of the pitch to ask more questions of the opposition.

“We've got a long journey, it'll be a heavy pitch. Barrow had a good result on Saturday, and it will be a tough game.”