Lindsey is wary of Dons' bouncebackability despite play-off advantage

Scott Lindsey said MK Dons habit of winning after defeats has kept a lid on emotions at Crawley Town.

Nine times have Dons immediately bounced back from losses under Mike Williamson, and they will need to do it for a tenth time on Saturday night, by three goals or more, to remain in the play-off hunt.

Tuesday’s 3-0 reverse was also the first time in seven games Dons had failed to score, and with their advantage, Lindsey said Crawley’s first priority must be to hold up one end.

“Their bouncebackability is very good as a team,” he said. “Since Mike Williamson has gone in, eight times they have scored three or more goals and seven of those eight games have been at home.

“We know they are capable of scoring a lot of goals. We have to make sure we are really sound with the way we defend and if we keep a clean sheet we go through.

“And nine times under Mike they have lost and nine times they have bounced back and won the next game so they have experienced that already and we have to wary of that.

“We just have to make sure we do our job and we do it really well. Like I said, if we keep a clean sheet we go through. That’s our main task.”

Lindsey was also keen to warn his side the tie was far from over despite their healthy advantage heading to MK1, where they have not won for over a decade.

He continued: “I think it’s really important to understand we are only at the halfway point and that’s the message we have clearly put out to the players since the game finished.