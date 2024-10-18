Lindsey is working on giving MK Dons a 'purpose' when they play

Scott Lindsey | Jane Russell

The MK Dons boss has had a week working with his side on playing with intent

Scott Lindsey has reiterated his squad must play with a purpose rather than football for the sake of it.

Following last week’s 1-0 defeat to Port Vale, which saw his side control the opening half but go off the boil in the second, the MK Dons head coach has had his first full week on the training ground since taking over last month, drilling the side in what he wants to see from them in the long run.

Ahead of his first game, Lindsey said he wanted to eradicate the habit of “making a gazillion passes and not go anywhere” but felt he saw a similar thing against Port Vale, and has delivered the message to his players this week that they must play with more of an aim.

“We've worked on playing with a purpose,” he said. “I don't want us to become a team who is just playing football - we have to play football to win. We only looked like we wanted to win when we were 1-0 down. That can't happen.

“We've regrouped, we've assessed the squad this week and done a lot of work on what we think we've needed to do. It's been a good week of training, a clear week and we've got some good tactical work into the players and I'm pleased with how it's gone.”

Heading into his fifth league game in charge, and his sixth since taking over, Dons will face second-from-bottom side Morecambe on Saturday.

But picking up five from a possible 12 points, Lindsey said: “We'd have liked more points, but it's still early. It has been a good few weeks, and I've enjoyed the games. The players are getting used to what we're asking them, and it will take time. We've got to build the blocks to allow us to do it.”