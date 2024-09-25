Lindsey sets sights on promotion as he takes over at MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The club have confirmed the new head coach at Stadium MK

Scott Lindsey believes MK Dons is set up to succeed after he agreed to become the club's new head coach.

Thr 52-year-old left Crawley Town to take up the post at Stadium MK vacated by Mike Williamson, who left for Carlisle United last week.

Lindsey guided Crawley to their historic 8-1 play-off win over Dons in May, and to victory in the play-off final to secure promotion to League One.

But having led the Reds to a midtable spot in the third tier, Lindsey has dropped back to League Two to take over at a struggling Dons side sitting 19th in the table. He believes though that promotion is still firmly the ambition for the club this season.

"That's why I'm here, to win and get promoted and to move the club forward," he said. "It won't be easy, we're in a precarious position as we speak. I saw someone say we're in a relegation fight, I think it's too early for that but I get where they're coming from. We're not in a great position and we need to move out of it very quickly.

"It'll be tough, but I'm confident with the players I've got and the way I'll organise the team, I'm confident we'll get promoted."

Following Williamson's departure last Thursday, Lindsey said the MK job would be an interesting one for whoever were to take it as Crawley prepared to take on Wrexham. He revealed to the Citizen though that conversations between Dons and Crawley were not long later underway.

He said: "When Mike left, that's when the conversations started. Once there was an approach put in, it was all systems go. It happened quite quickly after that, but the last 24 hours seem to have dragged, just getting it all done, so that was frustrating but I'm delighted to be here. There was a lot of things to sort out, but we got there in the end.

"Fahad (Al Ghanim) was a big pull for me. I had a meeting with him, Neil (Hart, CEO) and Liam (Sweeting, sporting director) and it was really positive. What he wants to do with this club aligns with what I want to do. He wants to take them to the promised land, and so do I.

"We're aligned there, as well as in playing style, recruitment and where we see the club going.

"The club itself, the facilities, the players here too. This is a fantastic football club that is waiting to kick on and I want to be a part of that journey."