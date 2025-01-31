Lindsey wants to replicate the bunker-mentality of McCann's Doncaster Rovers

Grant McCann | Getty Images

Lindsey is eager to build a culture of togetherness at Stadium MK

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Lindsey is eager to replicate the culture and team-spirit he sees at Doncaster Rovers within the walls of Stadium MK.

Grant McCann has been in charge in South Yorkshire, his second spell at the club, since May 2023. Despite struggling for the first-half of last season, Rovers clicked into high-gear at the turn of 2024, going on a remarkable tear through the division in the closing stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Dons last went to the Eco Power Stadium, Doncaster were sat bottom of the pile but thumped Mike Williamson’s side 3-0. And though their ten-game winning streak did not fully kick in until a couple of months later, it was one which saw them motor right through to a play-off spot.

Having a more consistent time of it this term, McCann’s side sit second in League Two with a more consistent and stable manner about them - something which Lindsey is chasing at MK1.

“It can happen for many reasons, but that comes with culture and togetherness,” he said. “You have to have everyone pulling in the same direction.

“It's difficult for us at the moment because we're in January, and I cannot wait for the window to close so we can regroup the lads, and this be us for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that's what happened with Doncaster last season, they were incredible and got into the play-offs. But they were lower in the division than where we are at the moment.

“They gathered together and kicked on from there. That can win you promotions alone, and it's important we do that.”