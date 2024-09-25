Lindsey was "number one target from day one" for MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MK Dons got their man with the hiring of Scott Lindsey

New head coach Scott Lindsey was MK Dons’ first choice to replace Mike Williamson.

The former Crawley man was confirmed as the new man in charge on Wednesday night, taking charge at Stadium MK a week after the former incumbent departed for Carlisle United.

Lindsey admitted to the Citizen that talks progressed quickly after Williamson’s departure was confirmed, while sporting director Liam Sweeting confirmed the 52-year-old was immediately at the top of the list to replace the ex-Newcastle defender at the helm.

“I don't think it's much of a secret to say Scott was our number one target from day one,” said Sweeting. “When we started this process, it was clear that we wanted someone who would align with MK Dons but who also had a track record of improving football teams, improving players and displaying leadership traits we felt were important in the immediate future.

“The club is clearly in a fluid phase as we transition to the ownership of Fahad Al Ghanim, but I'm confident we now have a head coach who has proven he can navigate change, get the best of his players, and ultimately deliver on the pitch.”

MK Dons Chairman Fahad Al Ghanim said: "It's clear to everyone who's followed the EFL over the last few years just how good a coach Scott Lindsey is. Having met with him, I was encouraged to hear how he thinks we can improve, and ultimately convinced by his vision for the team.

“With an incredible new CEO Neil Hart appointed last week, and now a fantastic new head coach as well, I'm extremely optimistic about the future and what we can all achieve together."