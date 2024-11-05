Lindsey's flying start recognised with Manager of the Month nomination

The head coach will find out whether he has won on Friday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey has been nominated for League Two’s Manager of the Month for October.

The ex-Crawley man took over from Mike Williamson in late September following his move to Carlisle United, and since Dons have lost just once in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his opening month in charge, Lindsey won Dons’ first away game in nearly six months, won back-to-back games for the first time in seven months and pieced together three in a row for the first time this year.

Picking up 13 points from a possible 18 and scoring 14 goals, Dons now sit ninth in League Two, just a point outside the play-off spots.

Accrington were winless and bottom of the table when October began, but Doolan led his side to a haul of 10 points from six games, though they were beaten 2-1 at Stadium MK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a September dip, McCann re-established Doncaster’s promotion momentum with 13 points from six games, including three triumphs on the road, with late winners against Barrow and Swindon.

Vale boss Moore was celebrating victory over Dons - Lindsey’s only league defeat so far - in October en route to top of the table. Picking up 16 points, Vale were unbeaten last month.

Former Dons striker Will Grigg, now at Chesterfield, has been nominated for Player of the Month after netting six goals in October. Other nominees include Ryan Cooney (Crewe), Kelly N’Mai (Salford City) and Connor Ripley (Port Vale).

Winners will be announced on Friday.