Lionesses to play their final World Cup prep match in Milton Keynes

England Lionesses will end their World Cup preparations in Milton Keynes this summer, playing their final friendly before the tournament at Stadium MK next month.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will take on Portugal on Saturday July 1 before heading Down Under for the finals in Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

England’s squad for the tournament was announced last week, but was without their skipper, MK’s Leah Williamson, after she was ruled out with cruciate ligament damage a few months ago.

The Lionesses were last at Stadium MK in February when they took on South Korea in the Arnold Clark Cup.

“I am really pleased to have a competitive game for our last home fixture,” said Wiegman. “We had two big games in April against Brazil and Australia where we learned so much. This will be another challenging match against a team that have performed well and are going to their first World Cup.

“Portugal will also want to show they can be a threat to teams in Australia, and they have very technical players with good ability. For us, it will be important to come together again as a team after the end of the club season and feel the support of our fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will do our best to give them a good performance. It will only be three weeks until our opening World Cup game so it will be such an important moment in our preparation.”