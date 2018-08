It's Transfer Deadline Day, and clubs in League One and Two are already busy going about their business.

With the window set to slam shut in a matter of hours, expect plenty of deals to be finalised while there is sure to be a heap of speculation too. While Paul Tisdale admitted he is happy with the way his squad looks