Lively Corbeanu adds ‘a different dimension’ for MK Dons

Theo Corbeanu’s debut for MK Dons was an impressive one

An exciting debut from Theo Corbeanu impressed the MK Dons supporters as well as head coach Liam Manning.

The 19-year-old swapped Sheffield Wednesday for Dons on Friday, via parent club Wolves, and quickly set about showing the fans what he was about in the derby clash with AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

Proving difficult to keep tabs on on both flanks, Corbeanu struck up a good playing partnership with Tennai Watson, and drew a foul from Nesta Guinness-Walker with nine minutes of the first half remaining to see the visitors reduced to 10-men.

Though he tired in the second half, Corbeanu had a great chance to double Dons’ advantage but side-footed his effort into the hands of keeper Nik Tzanev from Scott Twine’s cross.

Given a standing ovation when he was replaced in the final minute, the teenager gave high-fives to fans in the Cowshed as he rounded the pitch, and earned praise from the head coach for his debut outing.

“He looked a threat and brings a different dimension,” said Manning. “He looks to take people on. He cut inside onto his right foot and flashed one past the post - that's real attacking threat.