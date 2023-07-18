News you can trust since 1981
Loan move for Kemp confirmed as he joins Swindon Town for the season

The former West Ham United midfielder has left on loan

By Toby Lock
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:01 BST- 1 min read

Dan Kemp has moved to Swindon Town on loan for the season.

The 24-year-old has made just 16 appearances for MK Dons since joining in February 2022, and spent the second-half of last season on loan with Hartlepool United.

He joins fellow League Two side Swindon Town after the Robins finished 10th last season, and will be ineligible to play MK Dons in the two games between the sides next season.

Speaking about his move, Kemp said: “The manager and I have had good chats from when I’ve played against his teams over the years and with the club the way it is, the philosophy and the way of playing, I’m just excited to be here.

“I’ve always come up against Swindon teams and felt they are a really good club, so many different reasons to come here but I just feel like this is the right move for this stage in my career.”

Swindon manager Michael Flynn, said: “I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“He had a very, very successful loan period at the end of last season with Hartlepool, hitting double figures in goals and assists and I think with his ability and his upbringing where he came through, we’ve got a player on our hands.

“It’s not just his goals, but his set-piece delivery too and he can play in a number of positions so he will provide competition across the midfield, which is great for us.”

