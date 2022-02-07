Long journey to Fleetwood will help new Dons bond with the group

Matt Smith signed for Dons on transfer deadline day

Travelling 400-miles and sharing a hotel together might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but Liam Manning believes it will be of great benefit to help his newest MK Dons signings integrate into the group.

Kaine Kesler Hayden, Matt Smith and Dan Kemp were added to the squad on transfer deadline day and were all included in the matchday squad on Saturday against Lincoln City. And the trio are likely to play a part again on Tuesday night when Dons take on Fleetwood at the Highbury Stadium.

Although they have had a week to get to know their team-mates in training, Manning admits the long journey to the north-west will help the new signings form a social bond with the rest of the squad, which is just as important as their on-field relationships.

He said: “We had a decent training week with them last week, but we've got a long coach journey and some time in a hotel where the guys can get up to speed and develop relationships socially and off the pitch.

“I knew we'd be signing some good characters and they have complimented the group we've already got. They've settled in well, and it's a credit to the lads who were already here who have made it easy for them to settle in.”

Fleetwood sit 18th in League One, but have had an upturn in fortunes recently, drawing their last three against Shrewsbury, Cambridge and Plymouth, with wins over Rotherham and Doncaster in early January, losing just one of their last six.

Dons’ record recently has been similar, dropping points in only one of their last six away games, and winning five out of six in League One as they head up north third in League One.

Like Lincoln on Saturday though, Manning believes Fleetwood are better than their league position suggests.

“We know it will be a difficult evening,” he said. “Their recent results against Plymouth, Rotherham and Shrewsbury they've picked up some decent results. We know it will be a difficult night.

“Fleetwood have some really good players. We've watched several of their games and they have some real quality in their side. We know it will be a tough game.