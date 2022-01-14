Long-term planning helps Dons be proactive not reactive in transfer windows

Liam Manning says he is learning a lot about the mechanics of the January transfer window

“It's really easy, nice, calm, I love it,” joked Liam Manning when asked for his thoughts on the January transfer window.

Both he and MK Dons’ Sporting Director Liam Sweeting have been busy in the first two weeks of the window, involved in at least seven deals thus far, with four out, another in the pipeline and two in.

Read More Cumming topped a lot of lists when Dons were hunting for a new keeper

Involved in the English window in his capacity as head coach for the first time, Manning said he is learning a lot from the way other clubs operate, and how Sweeting’s work behind-the-scenes ensures Dons can negotiate the turbulent waters of January as smoothly as possible.

He said: “It's my first January in this position and it has been a great learning curve, finding out how certain people and clubs operate, having succession plans and contingency plans.

“The key to it is being as least reactive as possible, but being proactive. Liam Sweeting has done a terrific job with who he is recruiting, the work he puts in behind-the-scenes. He was working on January even before the last window shut.