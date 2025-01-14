Long-term target Crowley joins MK Dons from Notts County

Dan Crowley | Getty Images

The second signing of the January window has been completed as MK Dons sign Dan Crowley from Notts County

MK Dons have finally got their man after a long chase which lasted nearly six months.

Dan Crowley arrives from Notts County after he netted 15 goals for County last season, and was high on Dons’ shopping list in the summer as they looked to recover from their play-off defeat to Crawley Town last term.

But after seeing a couple of bids come up short of the Magpies’ valuation of their skipper, Dons had to sit on their hands before returning to Meadow Lane with an improved offer to finally get their man.

Crowley admitted too he had to put the summer interest to the back of his mind at the start of this season, proving to be one of the division’s top performers, but that a move to Dons remained on his mind.

“Their interest was on-going after the summer window, communication didn't stop,” he said. “As soon as the window opened, we looked to get it done.

“MK put a couple of bids over the summer, and they were rejected. I don't know how close it came, I don't know if Notts were ever going to accept a bid over the summer, I guess we'll never know.

“It's quite flattering to be one of the first players the owner signed, to get the club back to where it belongs. It is nice for me, a privilege they've chosen me and they see that I can get us back to League One, and keep going up from there.”

Under new ownership through Al Ghanim and leadership through Scott Lindsey, Crowley said Dons were a topic of conversation at Notts County for the project that was coming together, and he feels his ambitions meet those of the club’s new regime too.

He continued: “Everyone knows what is going on here, and what an amazing club MK is. To have the right people here, everyone is starting to take notice how serious this is as a club.

“This club is going one way, and that's up. But it starts with this season, we have to get promoted. I'm here to get promoted, I'm not here to relax and to rest. I'm hungry to get more goals, more assists and wins.

“We have to win games, it doesn't matter who against. With the manager and the players we have, I believe we can do that. We've got to come together, believe in each other and the process and give 100 per cent every game.”