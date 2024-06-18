Long-term target Leigh finally completes move to MK Dons

Tommy Leigh | Getty Images

MK Dons have completed their fourth signing of the summer, but it was a player they have wanted in the past

It was a deal which should have gone through a while ago, but Tommy Leigh was delighted to finally become an MK Dons player.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined from Accrington Stanley to become Mike Williamson’s fourth signing of the summer, following the acquisitions of Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, Luke Offord and Laurence Maguire already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh, an attack-minded midfielder, netted eight goals for Stanley last term, but his qualities were already apparent to the MK Dons recruitment team.

In his first interview with the club, Leigh admitted a deal to bring him to Stadium MK was close last year but fell at the final hurdle, but that he was pleased to finally get it done this time.

“I'm over the moon,” he said. “I was supposed to come here last year, and I was gutted I couldn't, but I stayed at Accrington. But I'm over the moon to be here.

“When I was on the phone to Mike, he told me all the things he liked about me, what I can work on, and he said he could add more goals and game-time. He wants to instil a winning mentality in me, and it got me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A regular goal-scorer from midfield throughout his career, Leigh scored 26 goals in 102 appearances across three seasons for Accrington, but wants to add even more to his tally at Stadium MK.

He said: “I like getting forward, scoring goals, getting assists. I can defend, I work hard for the team and I want to win games. I've been like that since I was a kid.

“I want to score in every game. I got eight goals last season, but I want to get more here. Hopefully, with the team we've got, really we can go on and win the league.

“It was a pleasure to play with Accrington, they gave me my first pro deal, so I've got a lot of respect for them and it's a great club. But I want to push on now and start winning things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach added: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to get Tommy Leigh over the line.

“He’s a young midfielder that adds quality, experience and hunger which aligns perfectly for our progression.