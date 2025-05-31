Long-term Tottenham deal for ex-Milton Keynes student Danso
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the £21 million signing of former St Paul’s student Kevin Danso from Lens.
The Austrian international grew up in Milton Keynes, and was a part of the MK Dons academy during his formative years before moving to Germany to further his career.
The 26-year-old joined Spurs initially on loan from French side Lens in January, and played a key role as the north London club won their first trophy in 17 years, and their first European trophy for 41 years.
He is understood to have signed a five-year deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
