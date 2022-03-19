Long-throw animation pays off for O’Hora and Dons

Warren O’Hora celebrates his second goal of the season - the winner against Cambridge United

The long-throw which led to Warren O’Hora’s match winner against Cambridge United was not something Dons had practiced prior to their victory at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday.

Daniel Harvie’s long set piece found Harry Darling but bobbled around in the penalty area before O’Hora slotted home for his second of the season, setting a new club record of 11 matches unbeaten away from home.

While former Dons defender George Williams deployed his long-throw fairly regularly in the first half for Cambridge, Dons’ use of the long-throw has seldom been seen since the days of Rhys Healey, and head coach Liam Manning admitted his players had only discussed it’s use via an animation drawn up by assistant Chris Hogg earlier this week.

“It's the first time we've used a long-throw this season, we've defended god-knows how many,” he said. “We've not really practiced it either, it was just based on an animation we showed them. It was a terrific finish in the end from Woz.

“Danny has one in him before needing 20 minutes to recharge before doing it again! We knew the pitch was a bit tighter here than at Stadium MK, so we knew we could use it. It was great to score off it.