Looking back to MK Dons' record victory over Oldham ten years ago

On Saturday December 20 2014, Karl Robinson’s side took to the field against Oldham Athletic, but few could have predicted the remarkable scenes which would unfold in front of them – notably, a 7-0 win.

There had already been plenty of highlights that year, even before the game against the Latics. In August, Dons claimed their most famous win with the 4-0 win over Manchester United, before setting a new record for their biggest win with a 6-1 triumph over Leyton Orient a month later.

Dons would get off to a solid start with two goals in the opening half, thanks to goals from Will Grigg and Dean Bowditch. The second-half though would see them assert their dominance in some style.

Two goals in six minutes after the restart, from Grigg and Darren Potter, made it 4-0 by the 51st minute, and it looked as though Dons would cruise into the finish.

But Dele Alli netted with 13 minutes to go, and it opened the floodgates once more. Popular strike Benik Afobe came off the bench to net the sixth with six minutes to go, before Carl Baker swiped home the record-breaking seventh in stoppage time.

