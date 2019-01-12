Losing leads is a cause for concern for Dons boss Tisdale

Paul Tisdale said Dons' ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory is a growing concern.

From 3-1 up with 17 minutes to go, Dons would go on to lose 4-3 at promotion rivals Bury on Saturday - just two weeks after a similar feat at Northampton where they went from 2-0 up to draw 2-2.

Add to that leads thrown away against Swindon, Lincoln City and Stevenage, Dons are now third and five points adrift of the top.

"Yes it is (an issue)," said Tisdale afterwards. "This is a topic. To lose a lead, you have to be leading, so there's good in what we're doing. I have a hunch on a few things, but I'm not going to tell you that in the press. We need to work on it.

"Genuinely, I was pleased with what we did, but like everyone else, I'm disappointed with the end. I love what we do, I love the commitment and effort, their attacking. You don't get everything your own way. There are topics we need to look at. It's a good place to be.

"We're gutted, absolutely gutted. I feel totally different to the game at Northampton because it was a very different game. It was end-to-end from start to finish, and there were loads of goals in the game. I always felt we could score another. I was livid after the Northampton game because we had it under control. I'm equally as disappointed but there's a different feel.

"We'll have to go away and decide whether we're going dig into those things. There were goals in that game today. I wouldn't have been surprised after 10 minutes if you'd told me there were seven goals in that today."

Ryan Lowe's side jump Dons into second spot as a result of the late winner, and Tisdale added: "Bury are a good team, good creative players. It feels different to the other disappointments we've had, because we had control. I cannot comment on the goals in details because I can't quite see them. But I'm gutted for the supporters too.

"We have to march on. We've got to see what we did so well today. It wasn't a disaster of a performance, but a disaster of a result."