Losing run is 'boring for everyone' involved at MK Dons

Alex Gilbey | Jane Russell

MK Dons’ captain Alex Gilbey is tired of delivering the same message during the club’s rough time

The losing run of form recently needs to come to an end according to MK Dons skipper Alex Gilbey.

Head coach Scott Lindsey paid the price with his job on Sunday after suffering an 11th defeat out of 16 games with the 1-0 loss to Colchester United at the weekend.

In the midst of a run which has seen Dons drop from third to 17th in the division, Gilbey said the narrative at the club has become stale as a result, and wins are the only way now to change the way the club approaches things for the rest of the season.

Taking on Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night, a team which sits 21st in League Two, six points behind ahead of kick-off, Dons will be eager to get their post-Lindsey era underway with a win, and following it up with another against relegation strugglers Morecambe back on home soil.

Speaking on Saturday, Gilbey said: “We need another game, we need to put an end to this run because it's boring for everyone. Fans, players, staff, everyone, it's boring. We have to go to Accrington and get that win.

“They are massive games coming up. We have to win a game of football. We can say or do whatever we want, keep being positive but we have to win now. It's at the point now where the fans need something, the dressing room needs something, we need something.”