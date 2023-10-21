Losing start to life at MK Dons for new boss as Accrington claim victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shaun Whalley's first-half strike meant the Mike Williamson era would get off to a losing start as Accrington Stanley were 1-0 winners over MK Dons at the Wham Stadium on Saturday.

The former Shrewsbury Town man fired in from the edge of the box on 31 minutes, after Mo Eisa had hit the bar inside the first minute, in a game void of good chances.

While signs of Williamson's ideas were beginning to creep into Dons' play, it was not enough as the win-less run was extended to nine games, dropping to 18th in League Two.

Williamson's tenure began by making three changes to the side which started Graham Alexander's final game in charge. Warren O'Hora, Daniel Harvie and Mo Eisa all back came into the side, with Jack Tucker and Ethan Robson dropping to the bench, while Ellis Harrison missed out through injury. Jonathan Leko was named amongst the substitutes too, after being absent last week.

And the Williamson revolution almost made a flying start, when Eisa and Dean combined for the former to fire against the bar in the opening 45 seconds.

The new head coach's style looked immediately obvious, making use of keeper Craig MacGillivray as an extra defender from the off - a style of play not really seen since the Russell Martin era of 2020/21.

Though neither keeper was really tested in the opening half-an-hour, both sides had chances to take the lead. Joe Tomlinson's strike looked like it was heading in but his team-mate Eisa in the face at one end, while at the other, Jack Nolan fired just wide of the upright and Joe Pritchard's low bobbling effort needed MacGillivray to tip it wide.

Shaun Whalley though would open the scoring on 31 minutes for the home side, when Accrington won cheap ball in the final third, fed the former Shrewsbury Town man to hit on the turn from the edge of the box, picking out the top corner.

Now known for their fragility after conceding, Dons managed to see off Accrington's pressure immediately after they took the lead and in fact could have gone in level. Eisa fired wide from 10 yards when Joe Tomlinson picked him out from the left, while Cam Norman was adjudged to have handled when he brought the ball down after beating the offside trap just before the break.

Both sides were relegated from League One last time out, and while there was precious little to tell between them last season, it proved to be the same in the second-half at the Wham Stadium.

Neither side looked hugely potent in front of goal, with the midfield battle a scrappy one, killing the game as a spectacle.

Dons had only a couple of half-chances to really write home about as they went seeking an equaliser - Dean hitting a low effort around the corner which grazed the outside of the net, while Alex Gilbey fired wide with an ambitious strike.

At the other end, Accrington faired similarly, with a Whalley header saved by MacGillivray, while substitute Tomy Leigh summoned his inner David Beckham with a wild strike from half-way, but saw it sail wide othe target.

It meant Williamson would start life at MK Dons with a loss, the club slipping to 18th in League Two, now nine without a win

Referee: Simon Mather

Attendance: 1,995 (208)

Accrington Stanley: McCracken, Baghuelou (Gubbins 70), Mellor, Hills, Whalley, B Woods (Leigh 46), Pritchard, Longelo, Nolan (J Woods 71), Andrews, Martin

Subs not used: Shipley, Conneely, Adedoyin, McIntyre

MK Dons: MacGillivray, O'Hora, Smith, Harvie, Tomlinson, Norman, Williams, Gilbey, Payne (Leko 79), Eisa (Robson 53), Dean (Dennis 75)

Subs not used: Kelly, Tucker, Ilunga, Devoy