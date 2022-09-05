Love Island winner Finn Tapp wants youngsters to learn from his time at MK Dons

When Finn Tapp signed his professional contract with MK Dons, he thought he had made it. But taking his eye off the ball during that first year cost him his career.

The former Dons defender is more widely known nowadays as the winner of Love Island, but he feels had he taken his single year as a pro at Stadium MK, he could have still been there now.

Tapp scored in his first senior appearance for the club in the 4-1 EFL Trophy defeat to Norwich City U23s at Carrow Road, handed his debut by Richie Barker following Karl Robinson’s sacking.

Leading the U18s side with the armband, he was given his pro deal by Dan Micciche in 2018 but the transition into the first team under Paul Tisdale was where Tapp lost his way.

He told the Citizen: “It was down to a mixture of things really - I think Tis came in and his target was to get Dons out of League Two as quickly as possible. He brought in players he knew could do that job for him, and there was not a lot of opportunity to blood young players coming through.

“That’s the sort of thing that is sometimes difficult to overcome from a mental point of view - the changing of managers and what they might want from their players.

“I’d gone from playing my best football in the youth team, playing 55 games a season as the captain to being in and around the first team, working even harder but not getting any games.”

It was the transition from academy to the first team environment though which prompted Tapp, albeit a few years down the line, to begin his latest venture – to advise young players about the changes, both on and off-the-pitch, needed to make the step successfully.

He said: “There are workshops the clubs can encourage you to go to to help, but I felt it wouldn’t happen to me.

“I want the young players to recognise getting that first professional contract is the aim for every player in the academy, but really it’s just the beginning of when the hard work has to start.

“When I was released, for the next few weeks I was angry and annoyed, I couldn't even drive past the stadium because I felt hurt by it.

“But not every set back is a negative - I dropped down to Oxford City and found my love of football again.