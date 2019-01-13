Lowe delighted with Bury's 'fortunate' winner

Bury manager Ryan Lowe admitted there was an element of luck in their winning goal over his former side MK Dons on Saturday.

A remarkable match saw Bury come from 3-1 down with 17 minutes to go, having already missed and scored a penalty, to win 4-3 over promotion rivals MK Dons on Saturday as the Shakers leapfrogged their opponents into second place in League 2.

Into stoppage time with the scores tied at 3-3, Nicky Adams' cross may or may not have taken a touch from Nicky Maynard on it's way past Lee Nicholls, but it floated in at the far post to snatch Bury's first ever home win over Dons - a feat Lowe admitted was lucky.

"Maybe it was a bit fortunate the winning goal, but that's luck we deserve," he said. "The fans of both sides definitely got value for money today, and credit to our lads for the way they've come back like that.

"We showed brilliant character once again. That's something they've been showing me all season and I can't fault any one of them.

"We saw two teams out there who were really going for the three points.

"Both sides were creating chance and chance, but we had that attitude, desire and total commitment that you need to get a result in that manner.

"To be honest, once we got one goal back to make it 3-2, I fancied we might do it. I would have settled for a draw at that point. We then got a third pretty much straight away, and I fancied us big time.

"The players have shown resilience in bundles. They just don't want to be beaten, and that's brilliant for me.

"Some of the lads were badly scarred by the relegation last season. They didn't like getting beat regularly, but we've managed to somehow drum that winning habit back into the group, and it's been brilliant to see."