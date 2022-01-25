Maamria expects MK Dons to control the game against Burton

Burton assistant manager Dino Maamria, alongside boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Burton assistant manager Dino Maamria expects MK Dons to control the flow of the game when the sides meet at the Pirelli Stadium tonight.

The Brewers drew 1-1 with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, and had the upper hand in all of the stats apart from goals - having more possession, shots, shots on target and corners. However, they fell behind with 20 minutes to go, but equalised seven minutes later through Daniel Jebbison to share the spoils at the Pirelli Stadium.

Dons also dominated the statistics, having nearly three quarters of the possession on Saturday but came out on the wrong end of the result against Doncaster Rovers, losing 1-0.

Former Stevenage striker Maamria said he expects Dons to have more of the ball again when they kick-off in Staffordshire tonight, but hopes his Burton side can capitalise when they get an opportunity.

“MK Dons are going to be very different opposition to what AFC Wimbledon were and we will see what happens,” he said.

“We probably won’t have as much of the ball as we did on Saturday, so we need to make sure that we are switched on and when we have to have the ball, we need to capitalise on their weaknesses.

“We would like to control the possession a little more of course, it is a work in progress.