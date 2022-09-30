MacAnthony announces shock decision to leave Posh ahead of MK Dons clash

The future of Peterborough United has been thrust into doubt ahead of their game against MK Dons this Saturday following an announcement by co-owner Darragh MacAnthony that he wishes to sell his stake in the club.

The 46-year-old Irishman took ownership of the club 16 years ago, and has overseen three promotions and three relegations in his time.

His revelation came as a shock to everyone at the club when he made it on the Hard Truth podcast, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“Football will not be a priority for me next summer,” he said. “My family have taken a back seat to Posh for too long so next summer I won’t be at the football club.

“When my third child was born I flew straight out and went to watch Posh beat Leicester 2-0 in the season we went up automatically from League One. I can’t do that any more.

“In the next 18 months my son and my daughter will start college. I’ve missed too much time with them because of football.”

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Posh boss Grant McCann refused to be drawn on MacAnthony’s future, saying: “The first I knew about was this morning when my coaching staff told me. Other than that it’s not for me to talk about it. You’d have to ask Darragh.

