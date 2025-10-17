Macca deserves more clean sheets as he continues to impress MK Dons boss

The shot-stopper’s lockout in Bristol was a big plus for the MK Dons head coach

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keeping a clean sheet last time out was the least Craig MacGillivray deserved for his performances this season, according to Paul Warne.

The one constant since the head coach took over in April has been his goalkeeper, who has returned from time in exile last season to assert himself as the club’s first choice once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting with seven clean sheets in a row under Warne, Dons have had to wait 11 games between lockouts, but that is not a slight on the shot-stopper, according to the head coach, who has long been a huge fan of the 32-year-old.

“I’m really pleased for Craig,” Warne said. “I know it’s seen as a defensive thing but it’s not really is it! When Scott Hogan scores a great goal at the far post, it’s a ‘great team goal’ but it’s still Scotty’s goal.

“Clean sheets are good for the team but they’re amazing for the goalkeeper. He has not been at fault for any of the goals recently, which really pleases me.

“I think he’s claimed more crosses than any other keeper so far, and he’s really brave, on the front foot and his performances have deserved a clean sheet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After claiming a third win in a row last Saturday at Bristol Rovers, Dons also claimed their first clean sheet since August. Injuries, particularly in defence, have been a huge hindrance for Warne during that period, somewhat kick-started when Joe Tomlinson limped out early against Crawley Town, before Dons conceded their first goal of the season later that evening.

Now able to pick a more stable and consistent side in front of MacGillivray, the boss hopes more clean sheets will follow as a result.

He said: “I think it has helped being able to pick the same team for games, which is nice for us and it helps build relationships.

“We’ve struggled for that rhythm, and now everyone feels like they know what everyone is doing which is a massive help.”