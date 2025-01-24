MacGillivray set for a run in the MK Dons net

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eyebrows were raised when the goalkeepers were swapped earlier this week

Craig MacGillivray looks set to keep hold of MK Dons’ number one shirt for the time being.

The keeper made his first league appearance for the club since New Year’s Day 2024 when he was pitched back into the fray on Tuesday night for Dons’ 2-1 defeat at Fleetwood Town ahead of Tom McGill, who had started every league game prior to that.

McGill, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, was culpable for two of the goals in the defeat to Walsall last Saturday, while also allowed one to slip through his legs in the 1-0 defeat to Gillingham - the first of Dons’ losing streak back in mid-December.

Frozen out by Mike Williamson, MacGillivray returned to the fold in October when he saved several penalties in the shoot-out win over Arsenal U21s, and also featured in the FA Cup defeat to AFC Wimbledon in November. And with the Londoners returning to Stadium MK on Saturday, MacGillivray is set to remain Dons’ custodian for the game and potentially beyond.

“Sometimes, there is a dip in form or an injury and you make that change,” said head coach Scott Lindsey. “Now, it's Craig's turn to have the number, and it's his to lose now.

“Tom might have to sit a few games out and watch, but that will be good for his development too. It's not all plain sailing in professional football as we all know, sometimes you have to sit it out and understand what to do so when it is your turn again, you don't come out again.

“Tom has been amazing for us, he's very brave for us in the way we've played out from the back, and is a good lad. It has been a good loan for him but it was time to make a change.”

Discussing MacGillivray’s selection and return to the side on Tuesday night Lindsey continued: “I just felt it was time for him to have a go in the team. Even though we lost the game, Craig made some really good saves too.

“Craig has had to be patient. He's been incredibly professional while Tom has been playing. He doesn't say a lot but he works extremely hard and it doesn't go unnoticed. I know how hard he works in the gym, on the training ground, he's a ery good pro. Any young keeper or indeed out-field player should look up to him.”