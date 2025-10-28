MacGillvray at home recovering after spending night in hospital

The goalkeeper was able to return home on Sunday after the sickening injury

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray is recovering at home after he spent Saturday night in hospital following his head injury in the 2-1 defeat to Bromley.

The 32-year-old clashed with the Ravens’ Nicke Kabamba midway through the first-half, needing treatment on the field before being stretchered off.

Getting care from both Dons and Bromley’s medical staff, the Scot was subsequently taken to the Princess Royal University Hospital to receive further treatment for his head injury.

After spending the night, he was able to go home on Sunday to continue his recovery, and is being monitored as part of Dons’ concussion protocol.

Head of Performance and Medicine Adam Ross said: “As you’ll all be aware, Craig MacGillivray unfortunately received a head injury in our game against Bromley on Saturday.

“He was removed from play and taken to hospital to be assessed for any further complications.

“After being assessed and monitored, positively, he was then allowed home to continue his recovery.

“Craig has now entered the concussion protocol that we are required to fulfil, which will be a period of rest, followed by a gradual reintegration into training and then match play.

“Craig would like to give a big thank you to everyone for all the well wishes, he’s had a lot of messages of love and support, which he is truly grateful for.

“We at MK Dons would also like to thank the Bromley FC medical staff, and the staff at the Princess Royal University Hospital for all of their help with Craig’s care.”