Maghoma’s ankle is still causing him problems ahead of Dons’ run-in

Midfielder Paris Maghoma is still feeling the effects of an ankle injury picked up against Charlton Athletic last week.

The on loan Brentford man was thought to be a doubt for last Saturday’s trip to Fleetwood Town but played the whole game at the Highbury Stadium.

This week though he has continued to feel the impact of his injury and though he has missed elements of training in the run up to Saturday’s game with Barnsley, Mark Jackson is confident he will be available/

“Paris is on the mend after his knock,” said the head coach. “He finished the game against Fleetwood, where there was concern for him before and then after too.

“He's ok though, is back in training and will be with the team tomorrow and we expect him to be fine.”

Defender’s comeback

Warren O’Hora admitted he was tired after playing his first game in three months on Saturday, returning to the fray after foot surgery in January.

The 24-year-old though has shown no long-lasting effects of his operation.

Jackson added: “He's a player who is really important to us and has been missed during his time out. To have him come back in and put in such an assured performance was really pleasing.

