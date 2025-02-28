Maguire close to making his MK Dons return after lengthy injury

Laurence Maguire | Jane Russell

The centre-back has been out of action since Boxing Day

Defender Laurence Maguire completed his first full training session since the turn of the year on Thursday.

The 28-year-old has been out of action for MK Dons since Boxing Day when he suffered a hamstring tear in the 2-0 defeat to Notts County.

With Nathan Thompson, Jack Sanders and Sam Sherring all sidelined through injury, head coach Scott Lindsey said he is suffering a defensive shortage but the potential for Maguire to return sooner rather than later is a huge boost.

“It's really pleasing to see him out there. It was the first time he's ticked all the boxes and finished the whole session. Whether he has done enough to be in the squad for Saturday or not remains to be seen.

“We've certainly missed him - we were winning games when he was playing and we've been losing when he was out. It goes to show what a big miss he has been.

“He knows what the game needs, he has that experience and we've probably not had that recently.”

Sanders meanwhile has been out of action recently with a kidney infection, one which left him hospitalised for several days. He remains unlikely to feature against Colchester and Accrington Stanley on Tuesday, but could get back in training later in the week.

Lindsey continued: “Jack Sanders has had a blood test this week, and the markers are positive so he could start training again next week.”