Manager of the Month nomination for Dons boss
Mark Jackson’s three wins in a row have earned the Dons boss a nomination
MK Dons boss Mark Jackson has been given his first nomination for League One’s Manager of the Month after his side moved away from the relegation zone.
Despite starting the month with the dismal 1-0 defeat to Port Vale, Dons rediscovered their form with three consecutive 1-0 wins against Cambridge, Accrington and Morecambe to move up to 19th and four points clear of the drop zone.
Jackson will face competition from Cheltenham manager Wade Elliott, Steven Schumacher of Plymouth and Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna.
The winner of the award will be announced on Friday.