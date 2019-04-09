Manager of the Month nomination for Dons boss Tisdale

With MK Dons in the thick of the battle for automatic promotion, manager Paul Tisdale has been nominated for Manager of the Month for March.

Turning around a torrid start to the year, Tisdale helped guide his side to four wins and a draw from six games during the month as Dons climbed back into the automatic spots.

Tisdale faces competition from Port Vale's John Askey, Micky Mellon from Tranmere Rovers and Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley.

Having had his confidence shaken by an ill-fated spell at Shrewsbury and a poor start at Vale, Askey has inspired a turnaround at Vale Park with 11 points gained from six games to move away from trouble.

Mellon has timed his side’s automatic promotion push well, with five wins from five games, an 11-1 goal differential and entertaining play aplenty has his players bursting with confidence and crowds flocking to Prenton Park.

Cowley meanwhile has almost guided his side to League 1, picking up 14 points from their six games in March.

The winners will be revealed on Friday morning.