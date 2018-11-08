Manager of the Month trophy to take pride of place on Tisdale's shelf

Paul Tisdale said he would not be using the trophy as a doorstop, but would put it proudly on his shelf in his office after he was named League 2's Manager of the Month for October.

Dons won 16 out of 18 points on offer last month, firing them to second in the table, now just two points behind leaders Lincoln City. Tisdale scooped the award ahead of Keith Curle (Northampton), John McGreal (Colchester), and Micky Mellon (ITranmere). Striker Chuks Aneke was nominated for Player of the Month but missed out to Grimsby's James McKeown.

Tisdale had won the monthly accolade just once during his time at Exeter City, and said he will be giving his trophy pride of place.

"It will go on my shelf actually, in the coaching room! It comes in a cardboard box, in a fabric little bag, with lot of bubble wrap, so I've got the choice to leave it in the box, under the desk! The doors here swing with a bit of gusto so it wouldn't last long as a doorstop!

"I've not got a big collection, I think I should mark them up – I don't think they say which month they are for on the award. Maybe one day I can look back on them.

"It's an acknowledgement of a month in a 10 month season. I don't want to be a killjoy but it is only one month, and it's about where we finish at the end of the season, but it's nice to acknowledge a month of work that we've all had. It's a nice reflection and it's nice to win things.

October was a really good month – a month we needed. We got close with our performance building up to October, and we did. It's clear we need to continue that if we have aspirations of being successful this year. It sets a standard. It's pleasing to win it, there has been a lot of hard work, a team on the pitch who have followed instructions well, scored goals and kept it out at the other end.

"There have been managers who no doubt have put a lot of work in in different circumstances who have worked as hard as I have. Keith Curle has had a really good month at Northampton – there are different circumstances. This month happens to be mine, so great."