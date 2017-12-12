Manager's faith is what Nombe 'needed the most'

Sam Nombe says Robbie Neilson’s faith in him is exactly what he needed to help him break into the first team.

The 19-year-old made his home league debut on Saturday when he replaced Osman Sow after 55 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Shrewsbury, and played an immediate part in helping set up the opener for Peter Pawlett.

Nombe has made nine appearances for Dons this season, mostly in cup competitions, and has drawn regular praise from his manager.

And the youngster hopes he can repay the faith Neilson has shown in him.

“It was a fantastic experience and I cannot wait to get out there again,” he said.

“It’s always fantastic to have the support of the manager and the staff.

“It gives you confidence going into games. I feel like that’s what I needed most - confidence when I go into first team games.

“It’s always a great feeling, knowing they have faith in young players to go forward and for me to show them what I can do.”