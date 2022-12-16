Managerless Dons are ‘still a force to be reckoned with’ says Pompey boss

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley believes MK Dons will still be a threat to his side despite sacking head coach Liam Manning on Sunday.

Going nearly two months without a win in the league ultimately cost Manning his job, while the exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Pompey three weeks ago gave Dons hope there might be a turnaround, with a strong second-half showing at Fratton Park.

Dons return to Hampshire on Saturday for the League One encounter with no pressure or expectations on them to pick up a win against the play-off chasers.

But Cowley said despite the sacking of Manning and Dons’ dismal run, they showed all the hallmarks during the FA Cup second round game of a side capable of causing an upset.

“We were sad to see Liam lose his job after a brilliant previous season,” he said. “I thought they deserved promotion and were unlucky not to achieve that.

“They sold some key players in the summer and it hasn’t quite worked out as well as they would have liked.

“I went to watch them face Fleetwood last Saturday and there was no way they should have lost that game.

“They have a real clarity over how they want to play and have excellent footballers. I’m sure they’ll still be a force to be reckoned with.

“We’re looking forward to the match. We came through Tuesday night unscathed and are getting players back by the day, which is really positive.

