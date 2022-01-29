Manning addresses chants towards Wycombe’s Akinfenwa

The Dons players urging the travelling fans to stop the abusive chanting

Liam Manning condemned the MK Donssupporters for their offensive chanting towards Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa during the 1-0 derby win on Saturday.

More than 1,400 fans travelled from Milton Keynes for the match at Adams Park, and saw their side win 1-0 thanks to Scott Twine’s first half goal.

However, the game came to an abrupt halt on the half-hour mark when chants - not racist or homophobic in nature but offensive nonetheless - prompted Akinfenwa to take issue with the Dons supporters.

Though some fans tried to continue the chanting during the second half, they were drowned out by boos from both sets of supporters.

Chairman Pete Winkelman went onto the pitch at full time to apologise to the 39-year-old Wycombe man, and speaking afterwards, Dons head coach Liam Manning also offered his apologies.

“It's really disappointing,” he said. “It's really important to stress that's not a part of our culture, and I obviously don't condone it.

“I was really disappointed to hear it to be honest. It's a shame because it takes away from the performance of the lads and tarnishes it. It was a really exciting match and it leaves a sour taste.