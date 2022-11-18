Manning and Grigg look ahead to tough Barnsley test

Liam Manning hopes his side can continue to show an improvement in form when they head to Barnsley on Saturday.

The Tykes, relegated from the Championship last term, sit eighth in League One, keen to bounce back to the second tier.

While Dons were beaten by Derby in their last league encounter to remain in the bottom four, Manning hopes his side can build on their recent good performances to get something against Michael Duff’s side.

Manning said: “They were a Championship side last season, and a play-off side the year before that. They're a strong side, and had a transition themselves.

“You know what you'll get from Michael Duff - they're well coached, organised and disciplined, and carry threat throughout the team.

“It's a tough place to go, it'll be a tough game but one we look forward to given where we're at. We need to keep building on some of the good stuff we've seen in recent weeks to go there and get something from the game.”

Striker Will Grigg, who scored in Dons’ 5-3 victory last time they played at Oakwell in 2014, added: “It'll be really difficult. They've got the joint-best defence in the league, they're having a decent season but we've got nothing to fear.

