Harry Darling saw the ball perfectly onto his head as he put Dons 3-0 up at Morecambe - he didn’t see the knee-slide celebration falling flat though!

Keeping more clean sheets has to be a priority for MK Dons, said Liam Manning, after keeping their first away from home on Saturday against Morecambe.

Dons have shut-out the opposition just five times all season, but their comprehensive 4-0 win at the Mazuma Stadium was exactly what the doctor ordered after a disappointing final seven minutes against Sheffield Wednesday in the week saw them lose 2-1 at Hillsborough.

With goals from Mo Eisa, Matt O’Riley (2) and Harry Darling, Dons cruised back into the play-off spots in sixth, and though they were ruthless going forwards, Manning was equally pleased with his side’s defensive display but has called on his back line to keep the opposition out more often.

“Doing that more often has to be an objective of ours, being difficult to beat, not giving up chances,” he said. “Credit to the guys, they defended when they had to. Defensively, I think we took care of the ball better, and that was a big thing for us in the second half especially to get back on top.”

Netting his fourth goal of the season, Darling’s goal on 64 minutes effectively put the game to bed as he headed home Scott Twine’s corner. His knee-slide celebration though, on a tough, dry pitch saw him getting a face-full of the Mazuma Stadium pitch while putting a smile on Manning’s!