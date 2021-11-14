Manning challenged his players to keep Cambridge clean-sheet

The Dons defence watches on as Sam Smith’s effort flies into the net for Cambridge United

Liam Manning challenged his side to keep a clean-sheet against Cambridge United on Saturday and though they ran out comfortable winners could not deliver the shut-out.

Sam Smith’s late strike denied Dons only a fourth clean-sheet of the season, after two goals apiece from Scott Twine and Max Watters put the hosts into a 4-0 lead as they climbed to fifth in League One.

After Harry Darling blasted Dons’ defensive performances following last week’s 2-2 draw with Stevenage in the FA Cup, Manning urged his side to keep their eyes on the prize for the second half, adding to their 3-0 advantage and keeping Cambridge out at the other end.

“My challenge to them at half time was to keep a clean-sheet,” he said. “Four weeks ago, we’d have been talking about what we did in possession but the guys are in there talking about being out of possession.

“Today, we’ve got some really frustrated lads at not keeping a clean sheet and that’s a real sign of progress. Culturally, we understand being difficult to beat and keeping clean sheets.”