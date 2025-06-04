Manning confirmed as new head coach of Norwich City

The former MK Dons head coach has made a summer switch

Liam Manning has swapped Bristol City for Norwich City, taking over as head coach at Carrow Road.

The 39-year-old spent 14 months at Stadium MK as head coach of MK Dons from 2021-22, leading them to the League One play-offs before being sacked in November 2022.

After saving Oxford United from relegation and firing them up the table, Manning departed for Ashton Gate to lead the Robins to their first Championship play-off campaign in 17 years.

But after losing out to Sheffield United, the Norwich-born coach has returned to the Canaries, where he played academy football as a youth. Norwich finished 13th last season, with the ambition to return to the Premier League.

“I’m privileged and honoured to have the opportunity to work for this fantastic football club,” he said. “It’s a wonderful club with a big history and tradition.

“When I spoke to (sporting director) Ben [Knapper] and the owners about the opportunity here, I was really impressed by their vision and strategy for moving the club forward. I felt a clear alignment in how they want to play and develop players – that is something I was really excited to be a part of.

“It’s clear, there has already been a lot of valuable groundwork laid in recent seasons – it’s now important we build further on that and move the club forward.

“I’m really excited to meet the supporters and will do everything possible to give them a club they can be proud of.”

Knapper added: “It quickly became clear that Liam’s ambitions match our own and we are all committed to driving this club forward towards our targets. Liam knows the league, has consistently demonstrated an ability to outperform resources and his approach aligns with our footballing ideas and strategy.

“He is an exceptionally bright coach who will push himself, and everyone around him, to develop and improve. We are so excited to have him as a key part of our club.”