Manning confirms Dons are close to making more summer signings

Liam Manning said Dons are close to bringing new faces into his squad ahead of the new campaign. The players return to pre-season training on Monday

Dons are close to announcing more signings with their dealings ‘quite a way down the line’ according to head coach Liam Manning.

Two new faces have been added to the squad to far this summer in the form of Matt Dennis and the returning Ethan Robson but the club is still thin on the ground when it comes to first team numbers.

Read More Robson returns as Dons confirm midfielder as second summer signing

The first day of pre-season training will take place on Monday, and Manning said he hopes to get targets signed and integrated into the team as quickly as possible.

“We’re quite a way down the line with a few,” he admitted. “It’s important that we moved quickly to hit the ground running this season.

“I feel we’re in a good spot, we’ve still got several targets we’re looking at and hopefully there’ll be more news soon.

“It has been an enjoyable period but it’s probably more stressful for Liam because he has to respond to my texts and calls, because I pester him constantly!

“He’s done a great job to be clear with the targets we have, he’s done his homework and the research, as much as we can, to gather the information we need.”