Manning congratulates promoted rivals and gives thoughts on Wycombe play-off campaign

Liam Manning congratulated both Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United after they secured automatic promotion on Saturday at the expense of his MK Dons side.

Scott Twine scored four in Dons thunping 5-0 win over Plymouth Argyle, more than holding up their end of the bargain - needing to win and Rotherham to drop points against Gillingham. The Millers’ 2-0 win at Priestfield though ensured second spot, with Dons heading into the play-offs against Wycombe Wanderers.

He said: “Paul Warne and Leam Richardson have done a terrific job as well, and I offer my congratulations to them for their promotions.

“We talked about the possible outcomes, but we cannot take the emotions or disappointment into it. We were prepared for it and we will take all the positives from this into Thursday. We bang on about don't get too high or too low and it's for moments like this.”

Dons head to Adams Park to take on Wycombe on Thursday, with Manning’s side already having beaten the Chairboys twice this season.

Manning though said it would not be an easy affair.